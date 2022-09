The Canadian Press

TORONTO — At this time last year, Nick Nurse had no idea what kind of team he had or how the season might play out, and the Toronto Raptors coach admitted as much. Gone was longtime leader Kyle Lowry, rookie Scottie Barnes' was still unproven, and the team had no true centre. Fast forward a year, and continuity was a theme of Monday's traditional Raptors' media day. "I was sitting up here a year ago and we didn't have any idea who we were, identity-wise … For the most part, we played really good