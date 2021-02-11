Run It Back | Kyle Lowry's future is sending Toronto into meltdown
After reports that Kyle Lowry's Toronto home is on the market, the prospect of the six-time All-Star parting ways with the Raptors is closer than ever.
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will wait to retire the number of pioneering Black hockey player Willie O’Ree until next year so that they can raise his No. 22 banner to the rafters with fans in the building. The NHL said Thursday it asked the Bruins and O’Ree to postpone the ceremony until Jan. 18 -- 64 years to the day that he became the league’s first Black player. It had been scheduled for next Thursday night before a game against the New Jersey Devils. “We hope and expect the change will enable us all to commemorate this moment in a way that matches the magnitude of Willie’s impact,” the league said, “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” Only five of the league’s 31 teams have allowed fans in the building so far this season, all at reduced capacity. Five others have announced plans to allow limited numbers soon, but the Bruins are not among them. Four teams are on pause because of COVID-19 protocols. A Canadian who was legally blind in one eye after being struck by a puck in juniors, O’Ree broke the NHL's colour barrier when he took the ice for Boston against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958. It was more than a decade after Jackie Robinson integrated baseball, but still before the crosstown Red Sox fielded their first Black player. O’Ree played two games for the Bruins that season and 43 more in 1960-’61 before he was traded to the Canadiens; he never made it back to the NHL. In all, he had four goals and 10 assists. He has been working for the NHL as a diversity ambassador since 1998. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian receiver Natey Adjei. A third-round pick in the 2013 CFL draft, Adjei has split six seasons in the CFL between Toronto and Edmonton. The Toronto native had his most productive season in 2019, making 58 catches for 534 yards and adding two majors in 18 games with Edmonton. In 98 career games, Adjei has 925 yards and four touchdowns on 97 catches. The Alouettes also announced that they have signed American defensive back Prince Smith and quarterback Chris Robison. In another move, the Alouettes named Greg Quick their defensive and special teams assistant coach. Quick previously was the CFL's director of global scouting. TICATS SIGN THREE HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Byron Marshall, defensive end Malik Carney and linebacker Patrick Nelson. Marshall played 13 games in the NFL with Philadelphia (2016) and Washington (2017-18), registering 31 carries for 105 rushing yards, 13 receptions for 76 receiving yards and 12 kick returns for 239 yards. Carney, 25, attended training camp with Denver in 2020 after spending time on the practice squads of the Broncos, Seattle and Detroit in 2019. Nelson is a product of Southern Methodist University. RIDERS INK DB REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Damon Webb. The Ohio State product was with Tennessee in the 2018 NFL pre-season. The Roughriders also announced Canadian offensive lineman Vincent Roy has retired. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Connor Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Andrew Shaw is facing an uncertain future after the pesky forward sustained another head injury. Murphy missed Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win at Dallas, and team physician Michael Terry announced Thursday that he is expected to miss 10 to 14 days. Murphy has been one of the team's most reliable defencemen this season. The Blackhawks are following the concussion protocol with Shaw after coach Jeremy Colliton said he was elbowed in the face. Shaw, a key part of two Stanley Cup titles in Chicago, missed much of last season with a serious head injury. “It’s terrible. I don’t have much more to say other than that," Colliton said. "Very disappointing.” Colliton's playing career was curtailed by concussions, and the 36-year-old coach showed some emotion as he discussed Shaw's injury at the morning skate before Thursday night's game against Columbus. “The personal part is hard to swallow. Not much to say about it,” he said. “We got to professionally do our job and come in here and play hard.” Chicago has been one of the NHL's biggest surprises so far this season despite a run of health issues that started before the team opened training camp. It had won three in a row and four of five heading into the matchup with the Blue Jackets. Captain Jonathan Toews is on long-term injured reserve while he deals with an unspecified illness. Promising young forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander each had surgery in December. Veteran defenceman Brent Seabrook is out with a lower back injury. The Blackhawks also have dealt with some COVID-19 issues, but forward Ryan Carpenter was their only player on the NHL's unavailable list after defenceman Adam Boqvist and forward Lucas Wallmark were removed this week. Boqvist and Wallmark are going to need time to work on their conditioning, so it's unclear when they might play again. Colliton said Matthew Highmore will replace Shaw in the lineup against Columbus. “We knew we were going to need a lot of guys, just with COVID and it's a compressed schedule,” Colliton said. “So not a surprise that you're dipping into your depth, and we got a find a way. ... The base is still the work ethic and the competitiveness and the skating and the pressure on the puck, and that'll give us a chance.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because an announcement was not authorized before Toronto opens a space on the 40-man roster. Phelps, 34, went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season. He earned $462,963 in prorated base pay from a $1.25 million salary and $434,546 in earned bonuses for $897,509 in income. Phelps spent the first half with Toronto in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances with the Blue Jays. He is 34-38 with a 3.,95 ERA in eight major league seasons that also included stints with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017-19) and the Chicago Cubs (2019). Toronto had been among the more active teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates and a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. __ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar — Bayern Munich beat Tigres 1-0 to win the Club World Cup on Thursday for its sixth title under coach Hansi Flick, hours after midfielder Thomas Müller tested positive for the coronavirus. In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final. Müller wasn't there to celebrate with the team, though. Bayern and FIFA said he was moved into isolation after his positive test was revealed. Their statements didn't address how Müller might have been infected or whether any other players had close contact with him. Bayern adds the title to its haul of the German league and cup, the Champions League and the European and German Super Cups under Flick. Egyptian club Al Ahly secured third place with a 3-2 win on penalties over South American champion Palmeiras after the game finished 0-0. The format didn't include extra time. Al Ahly's third place was the best result by an African team at the Club World Cup since Morocco's Raja Casablanca lost the 2013 final to Bayern Munich. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
