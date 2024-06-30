Rangers vs. Orioles Highlights
Heston Kjerstad and the Orioles defeat Adolis García and the Rangers, 6-5
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Buggs has been arrested multiple times since joining the Chiefs in January.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.