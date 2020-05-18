Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training

English soccer fans envious of watching German top-flight soccer resume last weekend were offered fresh hope on Monday (May 18) of seeing their teams do similar, after a unanimous vote was taken for clubs to return to training in “small groups” from Tuesday (May 19).

The league held a conference call for all 20 teams, with this step getting full support.

It is the latest move for the league's "Project Restart" plans to resume play in the league, which has not held a game since March 9.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s been estimated that failure to resume the season could cost the league around £750 million pounds ($913.80 million) in lost revenue from broadcasters.

Project Restart was originally looking at a June 12 resumption date but that is likely to be pushed back by a week or two depending on health and government advice.

One thing that is almost certain though is that like Germany, no fans will be allowed in stadiums to watch.

The news comes on the same day that Scotland’s football association has decided to cancel the remainder of its season and declaring Glasgow based team Celtic champions.