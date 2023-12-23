Precious Achiuwa goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Precious Achiuwa goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 12/22/2023
Precious Achiuwa goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 12/22/2023
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host
The Dodgers have struck again. Los Angeles is signing Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
On the verge making the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions enacted season ticket price hikes for 2024 as high as 146%.
Major League Baseball announced several tweaks for 2024, focusing on further improving the pace of play.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The governing body for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has banned end-of-game handshakes. A post today on Hockey NL's website says there have been "issues" with the handshakes that have led to suspensions for players and coaches. The notice addressed to all minor hockey associations and leagues says officials will instead direct both teams to their dressing rooms at the conclusion of each game. Before matches begin, the visiting team will skate by the home team's b
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
We’ve seen some excellent Tiger Woods memes over the years, but this one might be one of our favorites.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
West Ham had an "extremely bad day" in their 5-1 defeat by Liverpool to exit the Carabao Cup in the quarter final, says Michail Antonio. It was the second time in 10 days the Hammers had conceded five goals in a match having lost 5-0 to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. Forward Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, joked it was all part of the plan on the Footballer's Football Podcast: "What we did was we went 2-0 down and thought 'we might as well let it go to five' because we want to build up that confidence for them to go 'yeah we beat West Ham, we got five there so no-one else is going to come close to us".
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys at Dolphins, Ravens at 49ers and a pair of upsets. Our previews and predictions for all 16 games
The reality star met the Giants quarterback when he hosted a meet and greet in East Hanover, New Jersey on Wednesday
Henry Cejudo thinks Leon Edwards would struggle with Islam Makhachev's wrestling.
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
What Dolphins’ final injury report says
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will be without goalies Adin Hill and Logan Thompson for Thursday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thompson (10-5-3, 2.71 goals-against average) left Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss at Carolina early in the third period with an upper-body injury. Hill (10-2-2, 1.93 GAA) missed the first seven games in December with a lower-body injury and lasted just 6:25 in his return against Ottawa on Dec. 17. Jiri Patera made his seco
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is widening the runner's lane approaching first base to include a portion of fair territory, changing a more than century-old rule that caused World Series controversy over interference calls. MLB also is shortening the pitch clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 and further reducing mound visits in an effort to speed games. Another change adopted Thursday by the sport's 11-man competition committee requires a pitcher who warms up on the mound befo
Here’s to a 2024 where the only drama is on the course and not off it.