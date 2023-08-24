Police Urge Caution as 'Big Cats' Spotted in a Pennsylvania Backyard

What police referred to as two “big cats” were spotted in a backyard in Spring Garden Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, August 23.

Spring Garden Township Police said they were dispatched to Southern Road after the cats were observed at around 11 am. “The cats were last seen heading north towards Mount Rose Cemetery at approximately 11:35 am,” they said.

Police did not specify what kind of cats were seen. Mountain lions are extinct in the state, but they said the Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages anyone sighting what they think is a mountain lion to report it.

Travis Lau, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, told FOX43 that such sightings often turn out to be “large house cats”, or bobcats. Credit: Spring Garden Police Department via Storyful