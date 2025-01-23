Pistons vs Hawks Game Highlights

The Pistons defeated the Hawks, 114-104. Top Performers – Detroit Cade Cunningham – 29 points, 11 assists 17th game w/ 20+ and 10+ Only Nikola and Trae Young (19 each) have more Jalen Duren – 14 points, 12 rebounds Fourth straight double-double Malik Beasley – 19 points, 5 3PM Ausar Thompson – 16 points on 7-9 FG Top Performers – Atlanta Dyson Daniels – 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals Jalen Johnson – 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists Trae Young – 13 points, 9 assists The Pistons win the 9th in their last 12 and fourth straight road game to move to 23-21. The Hawks fall to 22-21.