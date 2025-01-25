Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/24/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/24/2025
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
Is there any hope in the Valley of the Sun?
Can Cleveland win it all this year?
Five reasons why the NBA should put every single one of OKC's remaining games on national TV.
"I will 100% be honest with you: I’d love to be a head coach," Schottenheimer told Yahoo Sports two summers ago. Now he gets his chance. What will it look like in Dallas?
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
The Commanders are 6-point underdogs at the Eagles and the Bills are 2-point underdogs at the Chiefs.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for the AFC and NFC conference championships.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Mizuhara is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.
Larry Nance Jr. joins KOC to reflect on his experiences with former teammate, Kobe Bryant, as the five-year anniversary of his passing approaches & Tom Haberstroh drops in with the latest NBA news and notes.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delves into Saquon Barkley's 2024 success, breaking down why it was possible to overthink what was always going to be a perfect situation.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
After commissioner Adam Silver talked about the possibility of an NBA Europe league on Thursday, Wemby shined with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a Spurs rout.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.