Pelissero: Keon Coleman ruled out Week 11 vs. Chiefs
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman ruled out Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman ruled out Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
The Cowboys will have to play without their starting QB.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
The Texans lost one of their star players to an injury.
Big injuries and big benchings are causing big changes around the league.
Will Levis has been limited at practice all week with his shoulder injury.
Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle on the play that was not penalized.
One of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks got paid.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 PPR wide receiver rankings.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 10 in the NFL, give their praise for Lamar Jackson and make their week 11 picks.
When the Dallas Cowboys finally lose their title as America’s Bandwagon Team, there won’t be an announcement … but there will be signs.
The Rays' stadium can be repaired — but will it?
The Seahawks released Tyrel Dodson, their leading tackler this season, on Monday.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
What do we make of these NFL offenses 10 weeks into the season? Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller investigates.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
We'll take you through all of the court designs with a quick verdict that we can't promise will be serious.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 PPR tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.