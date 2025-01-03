Paul George with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors
Paul George (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/02/2025
Luka Dončić recorded his third triple-double in his last four games on Sunday night.
Embiid has played six of Philadelphia's 23 games this season.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
The Dolphins, Saints, Jets, and Titans were the only teams to not have players named to either roster
The Buckeyes have outscored their first two playoff opponents 83-38.
The No. 7 Fighting Irish will play Penn State in the Orange Bowl after beating the No. 2 Bulldogs, 23-10.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
Castoffs from the teams that drafted them, Goff and Darnold now lead their teams into one of the most consequential regular season games in NFL history.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the thrilling, double-overtime victory for Texas vs. Arizona State and Ohio State’s total thrashing of Oregon.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Three teams have booked their tickets to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Who will be the fourth?
Officials opted not to flag Texas for targeting at a crucial point in the Peach Bowl, a non-call that left many scratching their heads.
The Buckeyes will face the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.
That Ohio State is one of college football’s last four standing is equal parts predictable and surreal. After all, it was barely a month ago that the Buckeyes endured a loss that rocked the program to its foundation.
Cam Skattebo gave Arizona State everything he had, and nearly pulled off the College Football Playoff's greatest upset.
Despite a heroic effort from Cam Skattebo, Arizona State couldn't hold off the Longhorns in Atlanta.
Three teams have booked their tickets to the CFP semifinals. Who will join them?
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s Sam Amick react to the Sacramento Kings firing Mike Brown after a 13-18 start. Then, Vince and Sam break down what the Warriors can do to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline and why it might be time to part ways with their young pieces, including Jonathan Kuminga. Later, Vince and Sam share why LeBron’s 40th birthday might signal the end of his championship window.
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.