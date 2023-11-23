Pascal Siakam scores 36 in nail-biting Raptors win vs. Pacers
Amit Mann recaps the Raptors' 132-131 win vs. the Pacers. Pascal Siakam had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Scottie Barnes drove for the go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds left as Barnes had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 26 points for the Raptors. Buddy Hield missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left for the Pacers. He finished with 31 points and made 7 of 12 3s. Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 16 assists for Indiana. Malachi Flynn made key contributions off the bench while OG Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl remain consistent forces on the defensive end.