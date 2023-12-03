Paolo Banchero hammers it home

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Bonnie Crombie has been declared the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The Mississauga mayor and former Liberal MP won after three rounds of ballots, defeating Nate Erskine-Smith, Yasir Naqvi and Ted Hsu. Crombie has served three terms as the mayor of Mississauga, and has boasted that she seems to “rankle” Premier Doug Ford. Polling suggests that of all the Liberal leadership candidates, the party will perform best against the Progressive Conservatives in the next election with