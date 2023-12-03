Paolo Banchero hammers it home
Paolo Banchero hammers it home, 12/02/2023
Billie Eilish has confirmed that she recently came out in her Variety Power of Women cover story, in which she first revealed her attraction to women. On the red carpet at Variety‘s Hitmakers event, Eilish shared that she didn’t intend to make a grand gesture of “coming out,” and was actually surprised by the public’s …
“I’m sorry but mother has been getting kinda money greedy recently cause ain’t no way she needs to make it $20 to see one time she’s literally a billionaire,” one Swiftie tweeted.
Orange fingernail polish helped investigators identify a missing 17-year-old whose remains were found Tuesday in the backyard of her neighbor’s home in Indiana, authorities said.
Prince Archie's fourth godfather revealed as Hugh Grosvenor and he has a surprising connection to cousin Prince George. Hugh Grosvenor has decided to not invite Harry and Meghan to his wedding in June 2024. Read more here...
In Endgame, his second hagiography of Harry and Meghan, author Omid Scobie variously describes the Princess of Wales as “cold”, “keen” and “inscrutable”.
Culkin shares his two sons with his fiancée Brenda Song
On her Instagram story Emily Ratajkowski just shared another naked picture and we are in awe.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) went after Republicans who voted to expel former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Friday but still support former President Trump, arguing Trump is much worse than Santos. Santos was expelled in a 311-114-2 vote early Friday, the third such attempt against the New York congressman over a series of alleged ethics…
"Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion," the actress said
A Ukrainian official told the BBC they had preempted the China train diversion, and Russians fell into the sabotage "trap."
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, looked incredible in a khaki leopard print dress during a poignant trip to Columbia - but she wore it in the most unusual way
Say hello to relaxed muscles.
The talk show host found a veep possibility for Trump that we should have seen coming.
TORONTO — Bonnie Crombie has been declared the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The Mississauga mayor and former Liberal MP won after three rounds of ballots, defeating Nate Erskine-Smith, Yasir Naqvi and Ted Hsu. Crombie has served three terms as the mayor of Mississauga, and has boasted that she seems to “rankle” Premier Doug Ford. Polling suggests that of all the Liberal leadership candidates, the party will perform best against the Progressive Conservatives in the next election with
John Turscak told FBI agents he attacked Derek Chauvin on Black Friday because he believed it had a symbolic connection to Black Lives Matter.
The Wahlbergs got married in August 2009 after first meeting at a press junket in 2001.
The former Fox News personality discussed the possibility of landing on Trump’s ticket as the veep candidate.
The recent attempt by China’s President Xi Jinping to halt worsening relations with the US in San Francisco – and so help his ever-downward-spiraling economy – was widely celebrated by the financial press, which noted the standing ovation American business elites gave Xi in San Francisco, after he told them that China is a “big market” and a willing “partner and friend” of the US.
In an attempt to prove Mar-a-Lago wasn't overvalued, Trump's next defense expert is set to say Bill Gates and "kings" would pay big bucks for his Palm Beach resort.
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the or