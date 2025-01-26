Pacers vs Spurs Game Highlights
The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 136-98, in the final NBA Paris Game this season.
The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 136-98, in the final NBA Paris Game this season.
The Spurs superstar goes above and beyond as a global ambassador for the NBA.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
Since knocking Denver out of last season's playoffs, Minnesota has won the next two regular-season matchups.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
The Astros don't have a ton of room for Alex Bregman if he re-signs with the team.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Riviera Country Club sits right in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, which was devastated by a fire earlier this month.
Carroll is a grown-up hire for a franchise that often goes in the other direction.
Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys have issues to fix, and the draft capital to do it.
It's the last two-game slate of the NFL season. Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
The three-time player of the year suffered a puncture wound to his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas Day.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
The Spurs are in Paris this week for a pair of games against the Indiana Pacers.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Djokovic could not continue after losing a one-hour, 26-minute first set, 7–6.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.