The Pacers defeated the Pistons, 115-109. Myles Turner recorded 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (19 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists) and Bennedict Mathurin (19 points, 6 rebounds) added a combined 38 points in the victory. Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 28 points (18 in the 3rd quarter), along with 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Pistons in the losing effort.