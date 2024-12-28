Pacers vs Celtics Game highlights
The Celtics defeated the Pacers, 142-105. Celtics Top Performers Jaylen Brown – 44 points (season-high), 5 rebounds, 6 3PM, 4 steals Jayson Tatum – 22 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals Payton Pritchard – 18 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds Pacers Top Performers Tyrese Haliburton – 19 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds Bennedict Mathurin – 18 points, 6 rebounds The Celtics improve to 23-8 The Pacers fall to 15-17 Notable Stats Jaylen Brown totals his 5th career game with 40+ points and 5+ 3PM, passing Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce for 2nd most in Celtics franchise history, trailing only Jayson Tatum (20) for first Jaylen Brown totals his 5th career 40+ point, 5+ rebound, 5+ 3PM game, passing Paul Pierce for 2nd most in Celtics franchise history and trailing only Jayson Tatum (18) for first Celtics total a season-high 142 points