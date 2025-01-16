New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks, 01/15/2025
Williamson, who recently returned to the court after a 27-game absence, will miss Friday's contest against the 76ers.
It's been a hard season for the New Orleans Pelicans and it's about to get harder.
The Pelicans star's impact has been more theoretical than actual. Is there anywhere but New Orleans that still wants to test that theory?
Matthew Tenedorio was among the 15 people killed in the truck attack that rocked New Orleans.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab go full Christmas Carol as they look into the Dallas Cowboys' past, present and future.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
It's time! Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don reveal their draft rankings for fantasy baseball 2025!
The top American players just keep on winning.
Once again, Jerry Jones is tasked with the decision of hiring a football coach. History suggests that doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.
The Irish could've been done after their loss to Northern Illinois. Instead, they're in the national championship game due to the will of Marcus Freeman and free-wheeling play of Riley Leonard.
Gonzalez's 37-yard field goal propelled the Commanders past the Buccaneers and into the Divisional Round against the Lions.
On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Ringer's Howard Beck as they do a deep on the latest with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The two also preview what could be an underwhelming trade deadline and why the new CBA is stifling player movement across the league.
Coach Prime in Dallas? It would be gold for the media, but would it make sense for either side?
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State vs. Notre Dame from every angle and share the keys to victory for each team.
In this episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon dive into the aftermath of Wild Card Weekend, offering every team that took an L in the Wild Card round both a full postmortem and a potential offseason plan.
Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007 and will likely be back next season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
Here's one thing all six wild-card losers should address this offseason so they not only return to the playoffs, but win a game next time.