Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/09/2025
On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Titus and Ice Young to catch up on the latest NBA headlines regarding the Timberwolves, Knicks, Nuggets and Clippers.
Cleveland and Oklahoma City are on pace to win 73 and 70 games, respectively, and will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night.
Edwards has been fined three times in the past five weeks, totaling $135,000.
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
Hurts has been out since suffering a concussion on Dec. 22, but could be trending toward a return on Sunday for the playoffs.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Flowers injured his knee during Baltimore's Week 18 win over Cleveland.
In today's edition: Football heaven, Cavs beat Thunder, the best remaining MLB free agents, the NFL's cellar dwellers stunk it up, D-II basketball genius, and more.
The Kings have announced that their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday night would be postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot, I don't give a s***."
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
This will be the NHL's first outdoor game in Florida and first involving the Panthers.
Dick Vitale has gone through numerous cancer battles in recent years.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.