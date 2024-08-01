Olympics - Daily Recap: Wed. July 31

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the notable results from Paris - including men's basketball strolling past South Sudan, women's soccer remaining perfect and historic days for Leon Marchand and Katie Ledecky in the pool.

Another day.

Another stack of medals for team USA including Paris Benegas with a silver in BMX freestyle.

Evie Lee Barth bronze in women's canoe slalom.

And look at that.

Merck still atop the overall medal team.

Let's recap the biggest stories from Wednesday in Paris men's hoops strolled past South Sudan 103 86.

Bam out of Iowa is today's star with 18.7 boards.

Today's Jason award goes to Joel and beat as the lone American not to play women's soccer team.

USA got goals from Trinity Robin and Corbin Albert then survived a late surge from Australia to get the 2 to 1 win and take their group.

The Americans will face Japan in the quarterfinals.

Saturday, Leon Marchand rallied for gold in the 200 m butterfly and backed it up 90 minutes later with gold in the 200 breaststroke.

That's right.

Two hours, two golds, two Olympic records.

Not a bad day's work.

Katie Ledecky defended her title in the women's 1500 freestyle winning her eighth gold and 12th overall medal.

Both tying the marks for most by an American woman in any sport.

Tori Husk picked up her second medal of these games claiming silver in the 100 freestyle in tennis.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alvarez, both advanced to the quarterfinals.

That'll do it more to come tomorrow.

