Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the notable results from Paris - including women’s gymnastics cruising to team gold, men’s soccer moving on to the quarterfinals and women’s rugby sevens picking up the first United States medal in the sport in 100 years.

Video Transcript

Team USA remains hot in the medal table.

They reached 3000 all time Olympic medals.

Summer and winter combined the mark coming in the pool where the red, white and blue have dominated.

Let's recap the biggest stories from Tuesday in Paris.

Team U SAS women's gymnastics team crushed the competition on their way to gold.

Simone Biles dominating, picking up her eighth career medal.

That's the most ever for an American gymnast, men's soccer secured a spot in the knockout round.

Thanks to a three nil win over Guinea.

They'll face Morocco in Friday's quarterfinal, women's rugby, seven's Alana Maher and team USA upset Australia scoring at the buzzer jab to win the bronze medal.

America's first in the sports since check it.

1924 Coco Golf was eliminated after losing her match, which includes a tearful argument with the ump after a missed call and Andy Murray staved off retirement with a win in men's doubles.

Reagan Smith and Katherine Berkow go silver bronze in the women's 100 back, Bobby Fink silver in the men's 800 freestyle and men's four by 200 freestyle relay snagged silver.

That'll do it for now.

But fear not, we'll be back Wednesday with more updates.

Stick with Yahoo sports.