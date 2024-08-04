Olympics - Daily Recap: Sun. Aug. 4

Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton runs through the notable results from Sunday in Paris - including Noah Lyles' thrilling run to gold, world records for Americans in the pool and Novak Djokovic adding to his historic resume.

Video Transcript

It was a day of comebacks to steal gold for team USA including Kristen Faulkner who rallied to take the title in women's road cycling.

America's first in the event since 1984.

Let's run through the highlights from Sunday's performances in Paris in track men's 100 m final.

Noah Lyles won gold in a photo finish becoming the first American in 20 years to win the title.

Teammate Fred Curley took home bronze in swimming.

Bobby Fink defended his gold in the 1500 freestyle setting a world record in the process.

The women's four by 100 medley relay also set a world record to take home gold.

The men's medley relay team's run of 10 straight golds in the event, but they did settle for silver all in all 28 medals and eight golds in the pool for team USA both best in Paris in golf.

Scotty Scheffler matched the round of the week with a nine under 62 coming back from six shots back at the turn to surge to the gold medal in men's golf.

Tommy Fleetwood takes silver Hideki Metsa the bronze in tennis.

Novak Djokovic adds Olympic champion to his already historic resume beating Carlos Alcaraz for gold, Novak the first player to win all four grand slams and Olympic gold since Serena Williams in gymnastics.

Suni Lee picked up her third medal in Paris taking bronze in the uneven bars.

Women's basketball completed a group c sweep with an 87 to 68 route over Germany.

Jackie Young led the way with 19 points.

The Olympic win streak is now 58 in a row.

And beach volleyball Americans, Sarah Hughes and Kelly Chang go undefeated in pool play and advance to play Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

That'll do it.

We'll be back here Monday for more action from Paris.