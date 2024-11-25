Ochai Agbaji with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Ochai Agbaji (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 11/24/2024
Cleveland's perfect start is no more, and the championship path runs through Boston until another team proves otherwise.
The Cavaliers are now just the eighth team in NBA history to start 12-0 or better.
The Eagles have been on a tear, winning their last six games, while the Rams have won four of their last five.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
Despite the defeat, the Aggies still have a shot at an SEC title and College Football Playoff bid.
Jeanty briefly left the game with an apparent leg injury before returning and carrying Boise State to a win.
The Hoosiers' blowout loss to the Buckeyes hurts, for sure. But how damaging was it to their College Football Playoff hopes?
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
Embiid has played in only four games for the Sixers so far due to knee management and suspension.
Purdy's shoulder soreness is serious enough that he won't play against the Packers.
The Browns and Steelers found themselves in a sudden blizzard.
Scottie Barnes' injury absence has allowed three Raptors players to shine. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals what you should do with them now that Barnes is about to take the court again.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
Auburn is out of playoff contention, but it can spoil the hopes of Texas A&M and Alabama.