Nuggets vs Grizzlies Game Highlights
The Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies, 122-110. Nuggets Top Performers Jamal Murray – 27 points, 6 assists, 5 3PM Michael Porter Jr. – 24 points, 10 rebounds Russell Westbrook – 10 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists Became the first player in NBA history to record 200 career triple-doubles Grizzlies Top Performers Santi Aldama – 28 points (season-high), 11 rebounds, 4 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. – 19 points, 8 rebounds The Nuggets improve to 8-5 in the regular season, and move to 1-1 in West Group C play The Grizzlies fall to 8-7 in the regular season, and move to 0-2 in West Group C play