Nikola Jokić with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/30/2024
In this festive episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre share their NBA Christmas wishes that they want to see come true this season.
The Nuggets star could easily pass all-time leader Russell Westbrook in the coming years.
The Nuggets could be a perfect fit for the Bulls guard, who has never played next to a superstar.
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.
Big men headline the latest list of priority pickups as Dan Titus gets fantasy hoops managers ready for an extended Week 7.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.