Nice dish from Davion Mitchell

In his first season as a Dodger, Ohtani surpassed even the highest expectations on his way to his first World Series title and third MVP award.
Shohei Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the team.
Underwood is a Michigan native and the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2025.
The overwhelming majority of international amateur free agents are Latin American teenagers, but once in a blue moon, a player such as Sasaki makes the leap and upsets the system.
The Heisman Trophy favorite could be a top-five pick in April.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaughlin has been Ohio State's starter all season since transferring from Alabama.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, are joined by Penn State head coach James Franklin and preview the biggest matchups of Week 13.
The Cavs guard is reminding observers and opponents alike that they overlook him at their own risk.
The Broncos are two spots ahead of the Cougars.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.
Bigger conferences mean more complicated tiebreakers.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 12 PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 kicker rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 12 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Philadelphia held a team meeting after their fourth straight loss on Monday, with the team falling to 2-11.
Verstappen has a 62-point lead over Lando Norris ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.