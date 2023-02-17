Should NBA officials put their whistles away in crunch time?

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Chris Boucher and Mike Roach discuss how officials should approach calling fouls and violations at the end of games after a controversial call took place at the end of Super Bowl LVII. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

CHRIS BOUCHER: So how do you feel about referees at the end of the game when it comes to making certain calls? Because we know that at the end of the game, typically sometimes you let things slide because you don't want the referee to be that person who kind of determines the outcome of the game. So how do you feel about that? Do you rather them make that call or let some things slide towards the end of the game?

MIKE ROACH: I mean, it's a tough position, but I would go with, for example, if my job is to make basket and I missed the last shot, nobody cares that, you know, that I play basketball. Everybody wants to-- you're supposed to make it because you're a professional so I would say it's the same for referees. That's your job. That's what you excel in. That's what you get paid for so if that's the call, then you've got to make it. You know, obviously some people, you know, they don't want the game to be decided by the referees at all.

But like if it's an obvious foul, or if it's, for example, like I've worked to be a referee for 20 years and for 20 years I've reffed the same way. And one plays to decide the game I got to go with the 20 years that I've learned and call it to what it is, and what I see. I'd say that's what it is, but obviously people got different opinions because, you know, it's excitement. For example, if it's 99-99 you don't want to be calling foul and winning the game over a free throw, or something so I understand how people feel sometimes.

