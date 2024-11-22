Naz Reid with the great assist!

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, they're left stranded due to CBA regulations that limit veteran extensions to 140% of the last salaried year — a percentage Reid is extremely unlikely to agree to.
Yes, the Yankees captain underwhelmed in a 14-game postseason sample, but his 2024 was, by OPS+, the best season by a hitter since Barry Bonds in 2004.
Shohei Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the team.
Underwood is a Michigan native and the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2025.
The Heisman Trophy favorite could be a top-five pick in April.
Army has put itself into playoff contention despite not being able to take advantage of college football’s two earth-shattering weapons: NIL and the transfer portal.
Indiana barreling into a late November game with Big Ten title and playoff stakes on the line should be held up as a reason why college football is better because of NIL and the transfer portal.
This is Chris Sale's first Cy Young award.
CMU is 4-7 ahead of its season finale and is 33-35 during McElwain's tenure.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaughlin has been Ohio State's starter all season since transferring from Alabama.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, are joined by Penn State head coach James Franklin and preview the biggest matchups of Week 13.
The Broncos are two spots ahead of the Cougars.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.
Bigger conferences mean more complicated tiebreakers.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 12 PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 kicker rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 12 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.