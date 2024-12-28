Naji Marshall with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns
Naji Marshall (Dallas Mavericks) with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/27/2024
Naji Marshall (Dallas Mavericks) with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/27/2024
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every game on the Saturday and Sunday slate in Week 17.
The Yahoo Fantasy team gives its most steadfast predictions for fantasy championship week.
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
Fantasy football managers should tread lightly with these players with bust potential in Championship Week.
Most fantasy football managers only have one more shot at exploiting matchups this season — let Sal Vetri be your guide!
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.