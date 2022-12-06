How much is Brock Boeser worth to Vancouver, trade partners?

It seems as though time is up in Vancouver for Brock Boeser but where does his future lie and how much trade value can the Canucks realistically expect for a player they've sidelined?

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Considering the fact that they did what they did with JT Miller, and Bo Horvat still-- we're still trying to figure out what's going to happen with him. Why do I not feel confident that one, they're going to trade Brock Boeser? Two, if they trade Brock Boeser, they're not going to get a fair return for him. Why do I have this weird feeling that whatever happens next with Brock Boeser, I am going to assume the worst?

OMAR: Because you're right.

SAM CHANG: Yeah.

OMAR: The environment or the tone around this is not in the Canucks' favor. They don't have the leverage at all. Because then we know things to a certain extent. But the team's a mess, the organization is a mess, they don't know where they're going.

And Brock Boeser's long term future with the Canucks has never been in stone-cold writing or anything of anything anyway. He's on a deal that isn't horrible if he can get his production up. Like, it's not horrible, another two years at like, 6.75 or something like that.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: 6.65.

OMAR: All right, so that's not horrible. And again, if you're a team and you say, OK, yeah, sure, we'll trade for Brock Boeser. But I don't know what your asking price is going to be. But we're definitely not going to pay you-- pay you, like, top dollar. Absolutely not. Like it's weird. It's almost as if like trading Brock Boeser is other teams doing the Canucks a favor.

Which is odd, because usually you should try to capitalize on a deal like that, especially a team like the Canucks who should be tanking and should be falling out. So it's weird. They can make this deal, but it seems as if they're probably going to lose it.

SAM CHANG: I mean, yeah. Look at-- if you take a scroll through Canucks Twitter, you have people being like, the Canucks should be happy to get a second--

OMAR: Only?

SAM CHANG: --for Brock Boeser.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I saw that, yeah.

SAM CHANG: Canucks fans saying you should be happy to get a second for Brock Boeser, because they need the cap space. And this is like a market where people were like, I would turn down Bo and Byram and Alex Newhook for JT Miller. But somehow a second for Brock Boeser is acceptable?

Like, what? I literally don't understand what is happening here. I don't know how the Canucks have managed to turn what was supposed to be one of their best core players into somebody who apparently can't fetch more than a second.

OMAR: Yeah.

SAM CHANG: Every single aspect of this has been mismanaged. Like, it continues-- it shouldn't surprise me anymore. But it continues to surprise me how badly they managed to mess up every single situation. This isn't just about the trade value and the notion that he can go-- he can talk to other teams and seek a trade. It's also that Boudreau came out afterwards and was like, had no idea it was Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Like--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes.

SAM CHANG: What is your internal PR and communications team doing? Like, that is literally your job. Make sure the coach knows these things. I don't know what's happening here. Why does every single thing that should be a nothing story end up being a huge mess every single time?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's just--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I was talking about it--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, go ahead Avry. Go ahead.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I was going to say on every aspect, in terms of on-ice elements, the PR elements, the Canucks have no idea what the hell they're doing. Like, they don't know where they want to go, what to be. We know the bad PR that's come from the preseason stuff.

We know what's happened on the ice. People talk about being a playoff team or being a rebuilding team. The Canucks aren't anything right now. We don't know if they want to rebuild or make the playoffs. Like, we have no idea what they want to be the rest of the year. We have no clue.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They might still fall ass backwards into the playoffs. They're not that far off from a wildcard spot. I'm not saying they're going to make it. Like, just where they're at right now, considering what things are, they could still fall ass backwards.

And that's-- again, me thinking the worse again. It wouldn't be like, man, the Canucks really earned it. It's like, no, they fell ass backwards into a wild card spot because they decided to play well when everyone told them to tank for Connor Bedard. Anyway. Omar, go ahead.

OMAR: Yeah I was just going to say, man. Like, I know I don't watch Canucks games all the time. But if you're a Canucks fan and you think Brock Boeser's a cap dump, then give your head a shake, man.

This is a player who I don't think we have seen his full potential. Can put up 25 goals, I think probably would have done that this year. And now if you take that in combination with the player with something to prove? Like, come on, man. It's so disappointing that they're at this point.

Because yeah, when the Canucks were starting to put some pieces together, you thought Boeser's probably going to be one of those long-term pieces. And now it seems like he's going to be one of the first to be out. Which, again, makes no sense because-- again, if they did things properly, he's a cornerstone player.

Or at least he's one of the foundational pieces that you use to build around it. And now know we're going to keep like frickin' Tyler Myers or whatever. Like that should be the cap dump. I'm like, come on. How much does he make?

SAM CHANG: $6 million. Lord have mer-- come on, man! Like, oh my gosh.

