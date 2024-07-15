Messi & Argentina end Colombia's 28-game unbeaten run to win 2024 Copa América

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Christian Polanco react to Argentina beating Colombia 1-0 in extra time to win the 2024 Copa América.

Jason Fitz with Christian Balanco from Yahoo Sports.

We have a Copa America champion as Argentina takes down Colombia one nil in a match.

It was so exciting.

We got extra free soccer who doesn't love that Christian.

There has to be some sense here of Colombia which came out hot in the first half and couldn't get it done of, oh my God, how did we lose this match?

I think that's what they're gonna be asking.

I mean, not only was it this game have a lot of drama, a late start time due to fans breaking in.

I don't understand exactly what happened, but there was clearly a lot of disarray but so disappointing.

I think Colombia were the better team throughout this tournament.

They've scored more goals.

They played just a better attacking style and yes, Argentina has Messi it just, I feel so terrible because you saw, I saw how emotional the Colombian players were after winning the semifinal match and they were in tears because they hadn't been to a final in 23 years and they just couldn't get it done and to have a fresh doctor Martinez towards the end of the game is crazy.

Uh And of course he's gonna finish that.

So uh but yeah, tremendous for Argentina really, really disappointing for Colombia.

Yeah, I'm gonna be honest with you brother.

Like I thought we were headed to kicks.

I, I'm so glad it was won the right way because I didn't want to see this decided in kicks, but you are right like it felt like strategy was coming into the end of the thing.

They were trying to figure out whether or not they were gonna press to win, whether or not they were gonna go to kicks.

And I was just trying to figure out if anybody was going to be left standing the way everybody felt so depleted in this match.

They were just their energy bars or on zero or just like they were just, everybody could tell was just so so tired players cramping up.

You saw all the injuries unbelievable from Argentina to be able to do this with us with Messi on the bench with the most swollen ankle I've ever seen in my life to win a Copa America, then win a World Cup and then win another Copa America is unreal.

I mean, Spain did this, I believe with Euros uh World Cup Euro.

So this is a tremendous to be able to, to accomplish this great tournaments will always be remembered for drama.

And there's one thing we can be sure in this championship match from the delayed start because of the fans to the long halftime show with Shakira all the way to the extra time.

Our Copa America final did not lack in drama.

Incredible win.

Incredible job Argentina is your victory.