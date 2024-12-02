Max Christie with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz
Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/01/2024
Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/01/2024
Dalton Knecht is already looking like a steal for the Lakers.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
Hill's knee bent in the wrong direction on a tackle directly to his knee cap.
San Francisco is clinging to slim playoff hopes in another tough, cold road environment.
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
It's getting ugly in Atlanta as Kirk Cousins throws the Falcons right into another loss.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
2024 champion Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
USC twice drove toward a touchdown, only to see those plays go the other way on costly interceptions.
The former Auburn coach is heading to Tallahassee.
Ohio State should still be safely in the field despite its loss to Michigan while Texas can also feel good after beating Texas A&M.
Clemson's playoff hopes are still alive after a loss to South Carolina.
Lions WR Jameson Williams was fined last week for a similar touchdown celebration.
The Buckeyes simply can't get over the hump against their rivals — even with all the advantages and no Jim Harbaugh this season. And that's clearly wearing on Day and the Ohio State faithful.
Ball was on a scoring tear of late, though the Hornets have still been losing games.
Sellers ran for both of the Gamecocks' touchdowns and led the team to a sixth straight win.