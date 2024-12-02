Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Game Highlights

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 137-131 as they win their fourth straight game and improve to 13-8. Top Performers – Dallas Luka Dončić – 36 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 3PM Returned from 5-game absence Quentin Grimes – 28 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 3PM Third consecutive 20+ PT game, longest streak of career Spencer Dinwiddie – 20 points, 5 assists 14 points in 4Q Top Performers – Portland Anfernee Simons – 27 points, 6 3PM, 5 AST 9-11 FG Totaled 24 PTS in 3Q, fouled out early in 4Q Shaedon Sharpe – 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists Den Avdija – 21 points, 2 3PM, 4 rebounds 14 points on 5-6 FG in 4Q