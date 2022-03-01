Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

Yahoo Entertainment

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, actress Courteney Cox stopped by to promote her new show Shining Vale. Cox recently stated in an interview that she relates to her character in more ways than one, like "going through a midlife crisis" and menopause. However, on Monday, Cox revealed to Kimmel that having a ghost encounter is another similarity. "I didn't believe at first," admitted Cox. "But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole king." Cox also shared, "So Carole king came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, yeah, whatever. But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was, like, yeah, whatever." Cox also shared that she and King did a seance, but she was so in awe of King that she "didn't listen to a word." Whether or not that seance worked is questionable, since Cox then revealed the spine-chilling moment when she discovered she was not alone in her home. "I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said 'Do you know this house is haunted?' And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that? And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, let's sell," shared Cox, as Kimmel's audience gasped. As for Kimmel, he responded, "What a terrible, terrible UPS guy. Why would you say that to somebody?" Cox was serious about selling her house, as she ended her story by admitting, "I couldn't sleep there alone ever again," because she couldn't think of her house the same way and just started seeing things.