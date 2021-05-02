What matters in each division ahead of the NHL's final full week
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie break down the important races down the stretch of the season, and discuss the associated postseason implications.
Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.
Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.
The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.
The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.
LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.
Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
CALGARY — Play resumed at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship without television coverage on Sunday afternoon after four members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place, the World Curling Federation said in a statement. The staffers are staying in a different hotel than athletes and competition officials, who were cleared to return after a deep clean of the WinSport Arena on Sunday morning, which forced the postponement of the seventh round-robin draw. In an email to The Canadian Press late Sunday afternoon, WCF media head Christopher Hamilton confirmed that there were four positive cases. No names or additional details were provided. The WCF said that all scheduled testing for athletes and competition officials returned negative results. The start of the afternoon draw was pushed back a half hour to a 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and the evening draw was bumped 30 minutes later to a 9:30 p.m. ET start. Canada's Kerri Einarson faced Tabitha Peterson of the United States in the afternoon session. Einarson was not scheduled to play in the night draw. Television feeds of the event were cancelled through Tuesday morning. The competition is part of TSN's Season of Champions coverage and is broadcast internationally by World Curling TV. "Thanks for the good wishes," TSN broadcaster Vic Rauter said on Twitter. "We are quarantined, tested, cared for, hope to be back Tuesday, take care of yourselves and each other." Earlier in the week, organizers cancelled the opening practice sessions after two members of the German team tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening upon arrival in Calgary. Practice sessions were eventually held Thursday on the eve of round-robin play. The German team was given an exemption to compete as a three-player team while players who tested positive remained in isolation. This year's women's championship, which was relocated from Switzerland because of the pandemic, is the seventh and final curling event to be held in Calgary without spectators in a controlled environment to prevent the spread of the virus. The Canadian women's, men's and mixed doubles championships were followed by the men's world championship and a pair of Grand Slam events. The men's world championship playoffs were interrupted by four participants testing positive for the coronavirus. The championship was completed April 11, however, with the WCF stating the cases were "false positives." Those affected tested negative in subsequent screenings. Teams are confined to the arena and the tournament hotel across the Trans-Canada Highway. They drive themselves back and forth and masks are mandatory once athletes step off the field of play. Organizers were exploring options to incorporate the postponed seventh draw of the women's round-robin into the upcoming schedule, the WCF said. Playoff games are set to begin Friday night. The medal games are scheduled for May 9. Einarson and her Manitoba-based teammates stumbled out of the gate with three losses in their first four games. Canada, expected to be a contender, was 11th in the 14-team field entering the afternoon draw. Jennifer Jones was the last Canadian skip to win this event, taking gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey skipped the Canadian entry in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark, but did not make the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer delivered in a hurry, tossing a five-hitter to lead the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 3-1. Then it was on to more important matters. Scherzer hustled out of Nationals Park after a game that took only 2 hours, 37 minutes, hurrying to be with wife Erica for the birth of their third child on Sunday night. “We knew going into it. That's why we tried to make it a quick game," catcher Yan Gomes kidded. Scherzer (2-2) carried a shutout into the ninth inning before Isan Diaz led off with a home run. The right-hander, who bounced back from a subpar outing against the Blue Jays, struck out nine without a walk and hit a batter while throwing 106 pitches. “He had 23 of 31 first-pitch strikes,” said manager Dave Martinez before announcing Scherzer's other news. “As a starting pitcher, that's what you've got to do.” It was the 12th career complete game for Scherzer, who got loud applause from the approximately 8,500 fans at Nationals Park when he came out to start the ninth, unaware how special a day it was for Scherzer. Ryan Zimmerman backed Scherzer with a three-run homer. “Typical of him to do something cool on obviously on an interesting day for him," Zimmerman said. “For him to go complete game and pitch the way he did today and then go over and have a baby with his wife. Pretty cool day for him. We're happy for him. He never ceases to amaze I guess is the best way to put it.” Yan Gomes added two hits for Washington, which improved to .500 with its fourth straight win. The Marlins finished 3-7 on their road trip after getting swept by Washington. “It's hard to say it was a good trip at all,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We had a chance to come in here and win a series and be even on the road and we didn't do that.” Miami rookie Trevor Rogers (3-2) hadn't allowed a run in his past two games, spanning 13 innings. Against Washington, he gave up three runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter in five innings while striking out six. “He was a little out of sync today, but that shows you what he's made of," Mattingly said. "He hangs in there. Outside of that pitch to Zimmerman, he's got a chance to put up zeros.” With runners on first and second in the Washington third, Rogers caught Victor Robles trying to steal third. Trea Turner walked and then Zimmerman sent an 0-2 fastball over the 402-foot sign in centre. The 36-year-old Zimmerman, who opted to sit out the 2020 season, is hitting .319 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in limited action. He’s hit safely in eight of his 10 starts. He struck out on a fastball against Rogers in the first inning. “On the second at-bat I said I wasn't going to get beat on the heater,” Zimmerman said. “He threw me two decent changeups to start and I was just ready for the heater. It's kind of funny how on 0-2 sometimes you simplify and just try to hit the ball hard and sometimes those are your best swings.” TABLE SETTER Nationals No. 2 hitter Josh Harrison got on base three times in four plate appearances. He's reached base in 15 of the 17 games he's played this season. TRAINER’S ROOM Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas (tightness in his hamstring and hip) was given a day off. Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) threw a 32-pitch bullpen on Saturday and could throw another bullpen session this week. … OF Juan Soto (left shoulder), threw from 120 feet on Sunday. Manager Dave Martinez said they want him to field grounders and throw to bases before his return. … RHP Wander Suero (left oblique strain) threw at 120 feet Sunday and could throw a bullpen session this week. UP NEXT Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2) pitches when the Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He’s 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two starts against the Diamondbacks. Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (2-1) opens a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Ross is 1-3 with a 6.98 ERA versus Atlanta but hasn’t started against the Braves since July 9, 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press
With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Dalton Del Don looks at some of the fantasy football fallout around the league.
LONDON — Gareth Bale scored a hat trick as Tottenham stayed in the Champions League qualification race with a 4-0 win over relegated Sheffield United on Sunday. Bale claimed his first treble since returning on loan from Real Madrid for this season, and Son Heung-min also netted, as Tottenham rose to fifth place — five points behind Chelsea with four games left to play. Bale took his Premier League tally to eight goals in the last eight games, but with that must come a sense of what might have been this season. Bale was under-used by former manager Jose Mourinho, even when he had regained peak condition. Playing with freedom in a front four with Harry Kane, Son and Dele Alli, Spurs were a constant threat and a far cry from the pragmatic style that dogged Mourinho’s era. It may have come too late to gatecrash the top four this season, but playing like this makes them a strong bet to finish in a Europa League spot under interim manager Ryan Mason. The onslaught started early as Son forced Aaron Ramsdale into a smart stop, with the Blades goalkeeper getting a strong hand to a low shot that was heading into the bottom corner. Kane, on the march for a third Premier League golden boot, uncharacteristically missed two chances he would normally convert, first seeing a shot blocked after slaloming into the area and then sending Sergio Reguilon’s pullback embarrassingly over. But Spurs finally went ahead in the 36th minute with a moment of quality. Bale broke from deep to latch on to Serge Aurier’s ball over the top and then sent it past Ramsdale with a cute finish with the outside of his boot. The Wales international was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the League Cup final and delivered his 12th goal in all competitions. Spurs were cursing VAR twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half. First Peter Bankes ruled that John Fleck did not commit violent conduct when he appeared to stamp on Giovani Lo Celso’s face and then VAR ruled out a goal by Son, judging the South Korean’s armpit to be in an offside position when he ran on to Toby Alderweireld’s long ball. The hosts were not denied for long, however, as they did double their lead just after the hour with a devastating counterattack. After clearing Sheffield United's corner, Son evaded two challenges and sent Bale clear on goal, with the Welshman delivering an emphatic finish into the top corner. Bale, whose future next season remains unclear, then completed his hat trick with another moment of quality, drilling in a low effort after a fine team move which involved Alli and Aurier. Bale’s treble was of a high standard, but Son may lay claim to scoring the goal of the night with 13 minutes remaining. Son received the ball on the left from Steven Bergwijn, cut inside and sent a curling effort from 20 yards in off the far post. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall. Bader’s home run came with one out in the second inning. Paul DeJong walked, Tyler O’Neill singled and, after Andrew Knizner's fielder’s choice, Bader drilled a 1-1 slider left up in the zone by rookie Wil Crowe (0-1). Martínez (2-4) was effective and efficient, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out three and retired his final eight batters. The right-hander has gone at least five innings in every start this season and he worked into the eighth for the second consecutive appearance. Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save. The Pirates hit into three double plays and went 0 for 8 with runners on base. No Pittsburgh player had more than one hit, and the Pirates did not get more than one hit in any inning. Making his second major league start, Crowe dealt with traffic in every inning, partially thanks to four walks and a hit batter. He needed 97 pitches to get through five. Crowe made the most of his first big league opportunity to hit, sending a single down the third-base line and drawing a walk in two trips to the plate. TRAINER’S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks will undergo scans on his right forearm when the team returns to St. Louis on Monday, and manager Mike Shildt said “there is optimism” that Hicks might be able to avoid the injured list. Pirates: C Jacob Stallings was grazed in the face by a 97 mph fastball from Martínez in the fourth but stayed in the game. UP NEXT Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-3, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start against the New York Mets to begin a seven-game homestand Monday. Wainwright was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday due to contact tracing, but is eligible to be removed Monday. Shildt said Wainwright has repeatedly tested negative. Pirates: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.38) opens a three-game series at San Diego on Monday, the Pirates' first trip to the West Coast this season. The teams split a four-game series in Pittsburgh in April. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Alan Saunders, The Associated Press
Scott Pianowski & Andy Behrens recap days two and three of the 2021 NFL draft.
AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty held an in-game competition for most RBI.
Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman made it back-to-back bronze medals in Mexico, sweeping Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes two sets to none on Sunday to cap a three-tournament competition in Cancun. Ross and Klineman needed only 40 minutes to win by scores of 21-16, 21-15 at the FIVB 4-star event after placing ninth at the opening tourney. Klineman dominated the reigning world champions at the net with her blocking, particularly in the second set. Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who finished ninth last Tuesday after winning a silver medal in the opening Cancun Hub event, will be one of two Canadian entries in the Olympic tournament this summer in Tokyo. WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes kept off medal podium: "We're obviously not playing at the level that hopefully we will be in July," Pavan, a native of Kitchener, Ont., told CBC Sports earlier this week. "This is definitely going to continue to be an upward slope." In March, Pavan and Toronto's Humana-Paredes won silver at an AVP World Tour stop in Doha, Qatar, before travelling to Cancun. The heat, humidity and windy conditions in Mexico were challenging but the same is expected in Tokyo. "We've had to make some big adjustments," Humana-Paredes said. "I think that's been really great practice and a good opportunity to … prepare us better for Tokyo. "You can see some teams that have improved tremendously during the pandemic," Pavan said. "Some teams are taking a while to find their rhythm and get into it. But overall, I would say the level is pretty good. "It's just a matter of who shows up at any given match or moment." WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes gear up for Tokyo:
NEW YORK — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 Sunday to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500. Kluber (2-2) looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2018 and ’19 seasons. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10 to reach double digits for the 47th time but first since Sept. 24, 2018. He induced 18 swinging strikes — 13 alone on changeups that flummoxed an opponent whose season batting average dropped to a major league-worst .195. In addition to the strikeouts, Kluber got 11 outs on grounders, two on infield popups and one on a lineout to second baseman Rougned Odor in short right field. Detroit did not have a single flyout against him. Kluber retired his final eight batters, reaching the Yankees’ season high for innings, and lowered his ERA to 3.03 — down from 6.10 after his third start this season. Nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanour, he even smiled when congratulated in the dugout after his final inning. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth that included Detroit's lone flyout to remain perfect in six save chances. New York finished a three-game sweep and with eight wins in 11 games improved to 14-14, its first time at .500 since the Yankees were 5-5. Detroit has lost five straight and 10 of 11, dropping to a major league-worst 8-21. The Tigers started just one hitter with a batting average higher than .226, Jeimer Candelario, and Detroit batters struck out 12 times, increasing their total to 305 in 29 games. José Ureña (1-4) was nearly as good as Kluber but was hurt by the smallest of margins. Gio Urshela reached leading off the second on a dribbler that nicked third base for a single. Ureña walked slumping Aaron Hicks, and Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI double that kicked up the chalk on the left-field foul line. Brett Gardner followed with a sacrifice fly to the right-field warning track. Ureña allowed two runs and three hits, struck out seven and walked one, retiring his last 17 batters in yet another game this season in which pitchers excelled. TRAINER’S ROOM Tigers: OF Nomar Mazara (left abdominal strain) will start an injury rehabilitation assignment when Triple-A Toledo opens its season Tuesday, spending one game at DH and one in right field. Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (knee surgery March 29) will start a rehab assignment at some point this week. ... C Robinson Chirinos (broken right wrist March 10) is on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s roster for Tuesday’s opener at Syracuse, as is INF Derek Dietrich, who failed to make the Yankees roster in spring training. UP NEXT Tigers: Had not announced a starter for Tuesday’s series opener at Boston. Yankees: Domingo Germán (2-2, 4.05 ERA) starts Tuesday’s series opener against Houston, coming off wins against Cleveland and Baltimore. Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44) starts for the Astros, who will be playing in New York for the first time since their sign-stealing scheme became public after the 2019 season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press