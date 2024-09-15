Mariucci on if Steelers should stick with Justin Fields as QB1 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci on if the Pittsburgh Steelers should stick with quarterback Justin Fields as QB1.
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci on if the Pittsburgh Steelers should stick with quarterback Justin Fields as QB1.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver might be in for disappointment.
Wilson's calf injury was deemed too severe to allow him to make his Steelers debut Sunday.
Do the Steelers turn to Justin Fields or Russell Wilson? And is Joe Burrow's wrist cause for concern?
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Cal was assessed two 15-yard penalties for objects on the field in its 31-10 win over San Diego State.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
The Dolphins QB exited Thursday night's game with another concussion.
Chase believes the team misled him about completing an extension during the offseason.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
The Chiefs were fined $100,000 and Hendershot $5,472 by the league.
The Tua Foundation received nearly 1,000 donations in the 24 hours after Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
The University of Washington first faced the “Agricultural College, Experiment Station and School of Science of the State of Washington” on the football field in 1900.
The injury occurred on the first drive of the game, and Van Dyke was carted off the field.
The two companies have settled the dispute that led to a two-week blackout — just in time for college football.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.