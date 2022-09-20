Maple Leafs revamped goaltending key in all or nothing season

The success of Toronto's goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, both recruited in the offseason, will go a long way to determining success for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs.

Latest Stories

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • NHL stars weigh in on scandal-filled summer for Hockey Canada

    Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were each asked for their feelings about the ongoing Hockey Canada saga.

  • Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki on speaking French: 'I can get better'

    LAS VEGAS — Nick Suzuki learned some French growing up in southwestern Ontario. Knowing a big responsibility was right around the corner, he went to work both dusting off and trying to improve those skills this summer. The 23-year-old is keenly aware there's a long road ahead. Suzuki also takes no issue with Quebec politicians weighing in on his proficiency in the province's official language. Named captain of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, the centre's ability to speak French immediately bec

  • Canada's 3x3 basketball team wins Women's Series Final, capping unbeaten run

    Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team put the perfect finish on its 2022 season Sunday, winning the Constanta Finals in Romania with a 21-16 final victory over France. The Canadian squad entered the weekend as the top-ranked team and went undefeated through the preliminary games against Romania, France and Lithuania before beating Germany in the semifinal and France in the final. For a Canadian team led by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, it was the