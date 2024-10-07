Magic vs Pelicans Game Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Orlando Magic,106-104, as Trevelin Queen missed a game-winning 3PT attempt as time expired. Jordan Hawkins (18 points, 2 assists) and Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Orlando Magic,106-104, as Trevelin Queen missed a game-winning 3PT attempt as time expired. Jordan Hawkins (18 points, 2 assists) and Zion Williamson
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the postseason action from the division round including both NLDS matchups being even after two games, the Yankees surviving a slop-fest and the Tigers looking for a bounce back in Cleveland.
Hurricane Milton has intensified to a Category 5 storm and is set to make landfall in Tampa on Wednesday.
Notre Dame has lost a second starting defensive end for the season with Boubacar Traore suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
Arch Manning has started at quarterback for Texas since Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique injury on Sept. 14.
Both ALDS Game 2s are set for Monday.
Hurricane Milton reached Category 5 status on Monday, and is expected to make landfall near Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night.
Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will redshirt for the 2024 season and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
Breaking down Dallas' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The SEC fined Vanderbilt $100,000 and Arkansas $250,000 after upset wins against top-five opponents Alabama and Tennessee, respectively.
Four of the five hires announced by U.S. Soccer have followed Pochettino throughout his career at several top European teams.
In today's edition: Upsets galore, Phillies walk it off, no three-peat for the Aces, Jackson tops Burrow in epic duel, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Bengals opted for a conservative play against Baltimore. Was it the right move?
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens discusses his top Week 6 waiver wire adds at each position to give lineups in need an extra boost.
The Orlando Pride, who have made the playoffs only once in club history, are now three games away from the first unbeaten season in NWSL history.
Week 5's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 5 Sunday NFL slate.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon is here to help you sift through the madness of Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap for Week 5.