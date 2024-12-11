Magic vs Bucks Game Highlights

The Bucks defeat the Magic, 114-109, and advance to the Semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup. Bucks Top Performers Giannis Antetokounmpo: 37 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals Damian Lillard: 28 points, 9 assists Bobby Portis: 22 points (9/11 FG), 10 rebounds, 4 assists Magic Top Performers Jalen Suggs: career-high 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals Anthony Black: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals The Bucks advance to the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals while the Magic are eliminated. The Bucks move to 13-11 while the Magic fall to 17-10.