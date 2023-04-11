Low-key difference-makers for the Raptors vs. the Bulls

Amit Mann goes through 5 storylines that will play a part in the Raptors winning, or losing, their play-in game vs. the DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls

AMIT MANN: All right, so we know the major storylines going into this Raptors-Bulls play-in game. Can Fred VanVleet hit three to four 3's? When the Raptors overload on DeMar and Zach LaVine, will the role players on the Bulls hit their shots? And Pascal Siakam, can he score 25-plus or at least be a hub for offense for the Toronto Raptors?

But there are some low-key subjects that could be difference makers in who wins this game. So let's go through them.

Since the All-Star break, the Raptors are 7 and 2 when Gary Trent, Jr. scores 13 or more points. His scoring, his 3-point shooting is vital to Raptors' success and also their halfcourt success overall. In the last match-up, Trent, Jr. had 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting.

The Bulls have two drop bigs in Vucevic and Drummond. And the Raptors like using Gary to exploit that by running him off double staggers to force Bulls guards to screen navigate. And they are also comfortable using Trent, Jr. versus a Drummond in this case, right here, and will live with the results because Gary can get his shot off against anybody.

Speaking of those Bulls bigs, let's talk about Andre Drummond. In the last match-up, he had 6 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes of action. That's a lot. Precious Achiuwa naturally had some trouble containing him. And the Raptors have a lot of players that can guard Nikola Vucevic, but only one for Andre Drummond. And that is Jakob Poeltl. So matching those minutes seems like a good idea to ensure your bench lineups are at least tying or winning those match-ups.

Onto Nikola Vucevic. He had 23 points, five rebounds, four assists in the last game. He's going to get a lot of open 3's through P and Rs with LaVine, DeRozan. You just hope that he misses them. DeMar, just so you know, is fifth in total possessions as a pick-and-roll ball handler and second in total points. So clearly, they're gonna make sure that LaVine and DeMar are contained. And they're just gonna say, whatever happens after that is what it is.

But with Nikola Vucevic, sure the open 3's might happen. But you also want to make sure that he's not attacking you on close, that you want to make sure that he is not passing out of double teams in the post because that's where you're getting a better version of Nikola Vucevic. And that was a big reason why the match-up last time was actually kind of close, is that Nikola Vucevic was something of a killer.

In the last match-up, I'm sure you remember, Scottie Barnes played the 5 against Vucevic. And he had some success switching on to DeMar DeRozan. I would expect that to happen if the game is a little bit too close. But I don't think that's the first option the Raptors want to go with.

Staying on Vucevic, you also want to make sure you're attacking him on defense. And that's where Fred VanVleet comes into play. Now, firstly, yes, five 3's would be really nice. But the Raptors need Fred to get Toronto's halfcourt offense quality looks at the basket. And that's going to depend on game flow.

If Pascal's mid is on, get him in the high post so he can go to work while you relocate for open 3's. If they find something with Jak as a roller, or even Fred is feeling it from 3, spam it until it stops working. In the game of this nature, momentum and rhythm can decide who wins. And Fred has to manage that with the Raptors' halfcourt offense.

Lastly, Scottie Barnes. Just like he did in the last match-up, man, Scottie Barnes can tilt this game in a heartbeat. In the fourth quarter against the Bulls on February 28, 8 points, five rebounds, one assist, and four blocks. He can neutralize the DeRozan-Vucevic P and R by switching. As I said earlier, he can challenge Vucevic on offense with his relentless rebounding.

And watch for Scottie to trail plays so he can get momentum heading downhill to the rim. Open-floor, controlled-energy Scottie is a force to be reckoned with. And the Bulls don't have a match-up for him. So even with this stuff right here, where he's missing these chip shots, these very makeable shots are falling. The Raptors have yet another outlet for halfcourt offense, and they might need it.

All right, so that's all from me.