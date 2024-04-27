Love/Hate from day 2 of the NFL Draft
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew discusses their favorite and least favorite moments from day 2 of the NFL Draft in Detroit.
Defense became the focus of the NFL draft on Friday night after a record-setting 23 offensive players were selected in the first round. The Atlanta Falcons, who shocked everyone by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, kicked off the shift by moving up to take Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro with the third pick of the second round. “I can’t let them down, and I’ll do everything in my will power to not let them down," Orhorhoro said. The Commanders then took Illinois defensive t
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane passed up on filling a need at receiver in the NFL draft on Thursday by making two trades to move out of the first round entirely. The Bills are now on the clock in holding the first pick — 33rd overall — of the second round that opens on Friday night. Buffalo was initially scheduled to open the draft with the 28th selection before moving back four spots in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. When it came time for the Bills t
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Our final 2024 NFL mock draft has plenty of uncertainty to settle, as it remains unclear which teams might trade to pick a top quarterback.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
Caleb Williams made sure to find Rome Odunze at the NFL Draft after he was selected by the Bears.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 ...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament. Embiid wore sunglasses to the podium after he scored 50 points in the Sixers' Game 3 win over the New York Knicks and said he's battled various symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes. Embiid said he first started suffering from the affliction about a “day or two” before the Sixers played the Miami H