Limited options guide James Harden back to the Clippers

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer reacts to James Harden returning to Los Angeles on a two-year, $70 million dollar deal.

Video Transcript

James Harden will be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two year $70 million contract.

The second year being a player option that has been confirmed by both myself and Yahoo sports'.

Vinnie Goodwill.

It was a deal that I think the entire league was anticipating somewhat in that Harden did not have nearly the options outside of the Clippers that Paul George has drawn.

When you look at Paul George's interest from Philadelphia, from Orlando from Utah, a long shot team that we've discussed at Yahoo Sports and also a possible return to the Clippers just like Harden.

But for James to be at a roughly $35 million average annual value, both years guaranteed.

It's a pretty strong payday after Harden ultimately picked up his player option for this past 2023 24 season when he was dissatisfied with his potential future earnings from the Philadelphia 76ers.

This time a year ago, he opted in, he demanded a trade to the Clippers.

He got his wishes and now he has the long term deal that will keep him in place next to Kawhi Leonard and the one of potentially the last big Paydays for a hall of Fame player and a multi time all star as he continues to dip deep into his thirties.