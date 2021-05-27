Lightning, Islanders advance to Round 2, Wild force Game 7
Last summer's Eastern Conference finalists both advanced into Round 2, while the Minnesota Wild forced Game 7 with a controversial win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.
Last summer's Eastern Conference finalists both advanced into Round 2, while the Minnesota Wild forced Game 7 with a controversial win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.
The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.
The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.
Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.
Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.
A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.
Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.
Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.
Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.
The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.
Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.
"I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.
MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
ROME (AP) — The last two World Cup winners, the defending European champion, and a World Cup finalist. Not to mention a Champions League winner and a Premier League champion. There is no shortage of accomplished coaches at the European Championship. A brief look at six of the top coaches in the tournament: JOACHIM LÖW (Germany) Löw has coached more games at the European Championship (17 spread over three editions) and won more matches (11) than any coach in tournament history. While he can add to those numbers this year, Löw has already announced that he will step down after the tournament. Löw has been in charge for nearly 200 games — the most memorable being a 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. Germany then beat Argentina to win the World Cup. But Germany finished last in its group at the 2018 World Cup and Löw has since gone back on a decision to drop experienced players Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels. Expectations are low for this Germany time. DIDIER DESCHAMPS (France) Deschamps captained France to titles at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship and is now looking to complete a similar double as coach of Les Bleus after guiding the team to the 2018 World Cup title. Deschamps could have been chasing a third consecutive title if his team had not lost the 2016 European Championship final to Portugal. Deschamps, who took over France in 2012, previously coached Monaco, Juventus (in Serie B) and Marseille. France is a favorite for another title. FERNANDO SANTOS (Portugal) Santos coached Portugal to the European title in 2016 then also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League with a squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s one of five coaches to have led two different teams at the European Championship after being in charge of Greece in 2012. His career as a club coach has also gone back and forth between Portugal and Greece with stints at Porto, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and PAOK. Portugal is not expected to repeat its 2016 success. ZLATKO DALIĆ (Croatia) Dalić is the rare European coach who made a name for himself in the Middle East. A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić coached Al-Hilal to the Saudi Crown Prince Cup then reached the Asian Champions League final with Al-Ain. Croatian soccer federation president Davor Šuker has acknowledged that it was a gamble hiring Dalić in 2017. But the gamble paid off immediately when Dalić guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final. Duplicating the success of 2018 would be a surprise. LUIS ENRIQUE (Spain) Having won just about everything as coach of Barcelona, including the Champions League, Luis Enrique is still looking to leave his mark with Spain. He left the Spain job for five months in 2019 to be with his 9-year-old daughter, Xana, who died of a type of bone cancer. Now he’s attempting to make Spain the first four-time European champion and he’s going to do it without any Real Madrid players — marking a first for Spain at a major tournament. “Lucho,” as the coach is known, decided to drop Sergio Ramos following a season in which the veteran defender was plagued by injuries. Spain is considered an outside contender. ROBERTO MANCINI (Italy) A former star forward for Italy, a Serie A champion as both player and coach, and a Premier League winner as manager of Manchester City, Mancini guided Italy to a perfect 10 wins in 10 qualifying matches. He was tasked with reviving an Azzurri squad that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and has already been given a contract extension through the 2026 World Cup. A four-time World Cup champion, Italy’s lone European Championship title came in 1968. A title isn’t expected of Italy this time. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press
Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.
MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to become the all-time top scorer with a national team. Kylian Mbappé will attempt to lead France to a second consecutive major title. Robert Lewandowski hopes to keep thriving after winning the player of the year award. Ronaldo, Mbappé and Lewandowski will be among some of the players to watch at this year’s European Championship, along with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann. RONALDO’S QUEST At 36, Ronaldo is getting closer to bidding farewell to Portugal’s national team. Before ending his run, though, he will try to add yet another record to his name. Ronaldo is six goals away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone. Ronaldo will have a chance to add to his tally before Euro 2020 in warm-up matches against Spain and Israel. The defending European champions will start their title defense against Hungary before playing Germany and France in a tough Group F. The Juventus forward has scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004. Another Portugal player to watch at Euro 2020 will be Fernandes, the talented playmaker who has thrived since joining Manchester United last year. LEADER MBAPPÉ As a teenager, Mbappé was one of the sensations of the 2018 World Cup while helping France win the title. Three years later, he could take up a more prominent leading role while trying to help “Les Blues” succeed at Euro 2020. Mbappé shared the team’s leading role in Russia along with Griezmann, but he could take center stage this time having a few more years of experience with Paris Saint-Germain and with Griezmann coming off a lackluster season with Barcelona. Mbappé had a strong finish to his season, scoring nine goals in the last eight PSG games. He finished with 11 more goals than last season. LEWANDOWSKI’S RUN Robert Lewandowski’s goals and outstanding performances with Bayern Munich last season helped him take the player of the year award. Now he will try to repeat his success with Poland on the international stage. Lewandowski’s season has been just as impressive as it was in 2019-20, and he is on an incredible scoring run of 22 goals in his last 14 matches for club and country. He scored at least a goal in every match during that streak. CAPTAIN KANE No one scored more goals than Kane in qualifying for Euro 2020. The England captain had 12 goals in qualifying matches, along with five assists. He had one goal more than both Ronaldo and Israel forward Eran Zahavi. The Tottenham forward also was the top scorer at the last World Cup, and the top scorer in this season’s Premier League with 23 goals. Kane has scored 34 goals since his England debut in 2015 and is on course to break Wayne Rooney’s national team record of 53 goals. PLAYMAKER DE BRUYNE De Bruyne was crucial again in helping Manchester City win another Premier League title, and Belgium will also need him to be at his best to contend for the European title. De Bruyne succeeded in carrying the playmaking role with Man City, setting up 11 goals to see him reach double figures for assists for the fourth time in six seasons. He may potentially get some help from Hazard, who was doubtful to play had the tournament happened last year. The Real Madrid forward continued to be marred by injuries but was healthy toward the end of this season and could be a surprise at the postponed Euro 2020. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
The Suns aren't the same if Chris Paul isn't 100 percent.