Yahoo Sports’ Allyson Felix reviews Thursday's track and field events in Paris, covering the men's 200m final, men's 110m hurdles, women's 400m hurdles, and women's long jump.

Alison Felix for Yahoo Sports and here are my biggest takeaways from Thursday's track and field session in the men's 200 m. All eyes were on Noah Lyles going after the double but it was actually Leslie Tobago coming off the curve first with Kenny but Eric right behind him.

They opened up on the home stretch with Noah Lyles not having an answer.

Leslie Tobago becomes the first African man ever to win a gold medal in the men's 200 m. Leslie Tobago for gold in a very fast 1946 Kenney with the silver and Noah coming home with bronze after the race.

It was reported that Noah Lyles had tested positive for COVID onto the men's 100 and 10 m hurdles.

This race was all about Grant Holloway from the gun to the finish.

He was dominant.

He led no mistakes securing that gold medal.

There was actually a race behind him for silver and bronze.

Daniel Roberts and Rashid Broadwell running the exact same time Daniel came away with the silver rashid with the bronze.

Next, the women's 400 m hurdles.

This is a race that was so anticipated.

The matchup between Sydney mclaughlin Laro and Fem.

Kb.

Sydney dominated this race completely.

She ran off of the final curve.

She was in control and she just opened up.

It was a beautiful race.

Another world record 50.37.

Femke Bull faded to third but Anna Crockwell with an amazing finish securing the silver medal to wrap things up the women's long jump.

Tara Davis Wood Hall gets her gold medal.

She had a brilliant series of jumps.

One of the best that we have ever seen.

It was so impressive and Jasmine Moore with another bronze medal, she medals in the long jump and also the triple jump for more track and field news.

