Should Leafs look for a major shakeup this summer?
The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.
Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.
The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.
Big changes are coming to the Celtics.
Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.
Brenly's comment was totally ignored by his play-by-play partner, but not by Stroman after the game.
A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.
The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.
Coach K has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. He is the NCAA's all-time wins leader.
A woman is speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct by former Toronto Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar and says she's hopeful her story can help others.
Medina Spirit had two post-race drug tests come back positive for betamethasone.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.
Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.
While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the Blue Jays' first game of the season in Buffalo, injuries continue to mount around the league. Dalton Del Don recaps Tuesday's action.
What was a great team in the regular season was far from that in the playoffs. So how did things go so horribly wrong for the Leafs once again?
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday: ___ CUBBIES IN CONTROL The surging Chicago Cubs are headed west for a series in San Francisco having won three straight and nine of 10. The NL Central leaders have limited opponents to three or fewer runs in 12 of 13 games, a trend they'll try to continue with right-hander Zach Davies (2-2) on the mound. The Giants have won six of eight and continue to be a surprise contender alongside the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West. Anthony DeSclafan
Two retired players sued, alleging that a practice called "race norming" cost them awards in the NFL's concussion settlement.
"There’s a lot of things that trigger my mental issues. So I understand what she’s saying.”
There are several five-star recruits in the 2022 high school recruiting class that are early Duke targets. Jon Scheyer has big shoes to fill and it’s still uncharted territory as to how this will affect recruiting down the road.