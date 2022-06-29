Leafs' fans happy for Kadri's success, recognize what he gave to Toronto

In the aftermath of the Stanley Cup final, Toronto fans were quick to congratulate former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri for his success in Colorado.

Video Transcript

- And Nazem Kadri is the Stanley Cup champion. And boy, do I wish I was saying that, like, four years ago when he was on the team. Anyway. But all kidding aside, I think we've gotten to this, like, this pattern where it seems that, like, a key Leaf player that was on the Randy Carlyle-era Leafs-- sorry for the flashback-- his winning championships-- you know, Phil Kessel won two cups with Pittsburgh, Carl Gunnarsson won with St Louis. So did Tyler Bozak. And now we have Nazem Kadri.

But even though it can be one of those, like, "oh, of course" moments and even when you think of Kadri's quote about people who thought he was a liability, they can kiss his ass-- hilarious-- it's hard not to be happy for him. And again, there's a lot of revisionist history that's going on and a lot of people saying like, oh, you know, the trade looks horrible now. I will argue the trade always looked horrible.

Actually, no. The trade looked horrible, like, halfway through the season when we watched Tyson Barrie and it was like, ah, OK, not too well. But besides that, I still don't think that us as Leafs fans, like, wanted any ill will and wanted nothing but success for Kadri. And you know, we watched him last year, watching the playoff run, he got suspended again, which is unfortunate. But this year, seeing him on the mission that he was on, literally just, like, putting up points left and right-- like, he's going to have an incredible deal. And then, you know, the injuries sucked, and he was knocked out for a little bit, was able to come back, scored that overtime goal, and now he's hoisting the Stanley Cup.

And there's so much talk about it. His family holding the cup as well. The pictures of him as a kid at the Hockey Hall of Fame with the cup. Just, there's so much relief and happiness for it. And I was so happy watching him, because, again, I remember the years of darkness that he and so many of those other former Leafs went through on this team. And despite all of that, he loved being part of the organization.

And I think that's something that's so important about Kadri, is that regardless of what happened, he never regretted or never hated his time here. And back when the team wasn't that good. It's a very important thing. So you know, does it suck that Kadri couldn't have won a cup here? Absolutely. But to be honest, I'm glad he got one anyway. And we'll see what the future holds.

And no, I don't mean that he's gonna sign back with the Leafs. I don't think that's going to happen. We can't afford him anyway.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Where the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team ranks among the greats

    Determining the best Stanley Cup winning-teams in post-expansion NHL history, and where this dominant Avalanche squad fits into the equation.

  • Opera Singer Shocks America's Got Talent Judges with Céline Dion, Ariana Grande Impressions

    New York soprano Merissa Beddows drew a standing ovation on America's Got Talent for her pitch-perfect routine, which also included impressions of Stevie Nicks, Snow White and more

  • Report: Spurs trade All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Hawks

    Murray will pair with Trae Young in one of the NBA's most dynamic backcourts.

  • Andy Murray uses underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

    The former world number one fought back from a set down to beat Australian James Duckworth

  • 4 things the Leafs learned from Avs run to cup

    The Maple Leafs have sometimes been compared to the new Stanley Cup champion Avalanche and on the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar breaks down the four things Toronto can learn from how Colorado made its successful playoff run.&nbsp;

  • Wimbledon 2022 Day 3: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz moves on, Andy Murray loses heartbreaker, Emma Raducanu out in upset

    Catch up with the biggest news of Day 3 right here.

  • Nazem Kadri’s Stanley Cup win celebrated by Muslim community

    Nazem Kadri’s Stanley Cup win with the Colorado Avalanche has launched celebrations in the Muslim community, especially in his hometown of London, Ont.

  • With cost of living soaring, hunger in Toronto now a reality

    Hunger in Toronto is now a reality. With the cost of living in our city soaring, more and more people are turning to food banks. Susan Hay has the details.

  • Shop 22 Baseball Hats for all the Sporty Chic

    From logo love to an MLB classic.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im