Last-minute fantasy pickups - Week 17: Chig Okonkwo | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Andy Behrens explains why the Tennessee Titans tight end is worth a start in championship week.

Andy Barns, give me a last minute pickup that's still out there and available that people can get them.

We'll help them win their trophies.

Yeah, I'm not always a huge fan of dipping into the waiver wire for randoms and championship week, but plenty of us have been just in the tight end wilderness all season.

If that's you, then I think Titan's tight end Chigoonkwo can help.

After a mostly quiet season, and honestly a mostly quiet career.

Aonwo is suddenly a target magnet.

He's drawn 21 targets over the past two weeks.

He's caught 17 for 140 yards.

We just don't have a lot of tight ends out there doing that.

Some of this has been game flow, obviously.

Tennessee has been in shootouts with the Colts and the Bengals over the last two weeks.

Some of it is also just the fact that Conk was a bit of a playmaker.

We've seen the big playability previously, but he's always been attached to a bad quarterback situation as a secondary receiver.

He's dealing with the unfortunate QB, but it's tough to argue with the recent volume.

Also tough to argue with this week's matchup against Jacksonville.

That is the league's most generous pass defense.

It's also a team that's allowed the 7th most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so it's a great spot.

If you're hurting at a very messy position, again, many of us are a cono is a great answer in title.