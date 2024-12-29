Last-minute fantasy pickups - Week 17: Titans D/ST | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains why the Tennessee defense is worth a start in championship week.

Video Transcript

Yes, I am gonna stick on the Tennessee Titans and I'm also with Andy that I'm not gonna sit here and waste your time unless you're playing for the consolation bracket.

You don't need to be picking up wide receivers or running backs.

You, you gotta have a better option.

Than some of those goofballs on the waiver wire, but you might need to stream a defense, and I do think the Tennessee Titans defense is viable when you're looking at widely available streamers this week.

This is not a perfect stop unit.

I'm not gonna like give you a big defensive breakdown on what the Titans are doing, although at times, I thought they were frisky, especially earlier in the season, being disruptive upfront.

I think they can be disruptive in this matchup here, uh, especially against Mac Jones, who has thrown 7 interceptions across his 5 starts.

He's actually kind of a perfect quarterback to stream against because he's not just going to turtle up.

He's not completely useless.

He will push the ball downfield.

He will try to get it to Bryant Thomas in some one on one situations.

He will also miss Bryant Thomas in some of those one on one situations.

So he can keep this game high scoring.

He can throw a couple to the other defense.

He can take a few sacks.

I think he's a rather perfect quarterback to stream against right now, and the Tennessee Titans defense, like I said, is widely available if you're looking to stream a defense in your fantasy championship.