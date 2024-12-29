Last-minute fantasy pickups - Week 17: Bryce Young | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explains why the Panthers quarterback is worth a start in championship week.

Video Transcript

Yeah, they're giving you Titans love.

I'm giving you, I'm giving you Carolina love, so I don't know if I'm doing much better on that end, but if you need a quarterback with some upside this week, you can turn to Bryce Young coming off of his best game of the season, scoring 27 fantasy points and finishing as the QB2.

Now, despite throwing for just 158 yards, his rushing ability is what is really driving that production there, and touchdowns are flowing as well.

He sealed Arizona's fate.

Now Carolina has improved in the second half of the season.

Young really does offer top 10 upside this week in a great matchup against Tampa Bay.

In their week 13 meeting, he had a season high 46 attempts, nearly 300 yards, two total touchdowns finishing as the QB 8.

There is real potential for him this time around.

He is one of my favorite streaming options at quarterback if you need a high upside option or if you're dealing with injuries or a little bit shaky on what you've got on your roster.