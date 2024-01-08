Larry Nance Jr. with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Sacramento Kings
Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans Pelicans) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Sacramento Kings, 01/07/2024
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Mark Cuban announces plan to give $35 million in bonuses to Dallas Mavericks employees after he sold a majority stake of the team.
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the trade deadline, they need to take inventory not only of what they have on the roster but also of the potential players they could look to acquire in a deal. With how well they've been playing, they could look to ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den
During Saturday’s third round in Hawaii, Homa staked his claim to being the Tour’s biggest bopper.
ZUG, Switzerland — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships. Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list. "It was unexpected for sure. I didn’t even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same s
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw, sidelining the young center in the middle of an impressive rookie season. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago's long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blac
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with the Chiefs (10-6) locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-ti
It happened in the first half of Baltimore's game against Pittsburgh. Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney got a sack that earned him a $750,000 bonus.
Dan Skipper is having the game of his career against the VIkings
MLB spring training is just a few weeks away, most of baseball's free agents are still unsigned.
The AFC takes center stage on Saturday with Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts facing off and playoff berths on the line.
According to opening betting odds, former UFC champ Francis Ngannou is a long shot at beating Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring.
The 'Deadpool 3' costars cheered the Welsh soccer club to victory in a third-round FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town FC
SHREWSBURY, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have FA Cup fever — just like their soccer club Wrexham. The Hollywood stars were watching from their homes in the United States as Wrexham won 1-0 at local rival Shrewsbury, a team from one division higher in English soccer's pyramid, in the third round of the famous competition on Sunday. The Welsh club will find out on Monday its opponent in the fourth round — or the last 32 — and there's a good chance it will be a team fro
Renato Moicano thinks Paddy Pimblett is hurting his UFC career by drastic weight gains.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks waived Taj Gibson on Sunday, three weeks after bringing back the 38-year-old veteran big man. The Knicks turned to Gibson, a favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau, on Dec. 15 shortly after starting center Mitchell Robinson was lost to a stress fracture in his left ankle. He played in 10 games off the bench but hadn't appeared in the last three, with the Knicks using Precious Achiuwa as their backup big man after acquiring him from Toronto in the deal that brought OG
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson had no update on
Miami can win the AFC East title for the first time since 2008.