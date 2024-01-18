LaMelo Ball with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the final stages of a trade that would see the team offload two-time all-star forward Pascal Siakam, one of the last remaining ties to the team's 2019 NBA championship.Indiana will reportedly trade three first-round picks to Toronto — two in 2024 and one in 2026 — as well as forwards Bruce Brown Jr., 27, and Jordan Nwora, 25, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.The pair of 2024 first-round picks will be Indiana's and the worst out of Utah, Houston, Los A
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Pacers trading for Pascal Siakam.
Terence Davis, one of the top NBA free agents who went unsigned this past summer, joined the G League's Rip City Remix after having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors and, most recently, the Sacramento Kings. The ...
Tying the Krause ire to his portrayal in "The Last Dance," Arenas dove into the dynamics of the former general manager with that era.
Heat among several teams linked to Hawks’ Murray
When you care compiling the blame game list for the Cowboys failure, don’t miss CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn among others
NEW YORK (AP) — Another member of the Guerrero family is headed to pro ball. Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed with the New York Mets on a minor league contract Monday that includes a $117,000 signing bonus. A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing
Viewers are convinced boxer hit Mulhern harder than was planned
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his two kids with wife Brittany Mahomes
Already sick and tired in another early round slog, Novak Djokovic unloaded on a heckler who crossed the line at the Australian Open. Defending champion Djokovic angrily challenged the spectator to “say that to my face” and gestured to the man to come down onto the Rod Laver Arena court, the venue for 10 of his record 24 Grand Slam titles. Asked later what triggered his rage, Djokovic responded: “I mean, you don’t want to know.”
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee. Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night. Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Int
Pascal Siakam was traded to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, ending a run of nearly eight years with the Toronto Raptors during which he was a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Star and part of the team that won the 2019 NBA title. His next chapter: teaming up with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton on a Pacers team that started the day as the highest-scoring club in the NBA and now has even more offensive firepower for the second half of the season. It took Indiana a sizable amount o
On Sunday, the "Mockingbird" rapper said his New Year's resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl in an Instagram video
Welcome to HoopsHype's fourth annual NBA Trade Deadline Guide! With the deadline three weeks away, trade season has already begun, and with half of the regular season already played, it is increasingly clear which direction every NBA team is headed ...
There is an impressive number of skilled quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's where they might end up, according to latest mock drafts.
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler believes they should stick with Justin Fields.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly left a postgame news conference midway through a question about his contract status following his team’s playoff loss on Monday.
NFL Network host Rich Eisen didn’t understand why people get so angry about Taylor Swift showing up to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
When Novak Djokovic complained to the chair umpire about wasting “30, 40, 50 seconds” because of spectators moving after every game during his first-round match, it was obvious rules had been relaxed at the Australian Open. Tournament organizers were criticized Tuesday for not giving players enough information about the decision to allow spectators to move around the courts between games. The past convention has been fans can exit and enter the arena only during changeovers.
The helmet used by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cracked during Saturday's Kansas City victory over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs.