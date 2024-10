Dalton Knecht put up 35 points (8-13 3pt. FG), and 20 of the Lakers last 22 points to finish the game, as the Lakers defeated the Suns, 128-122, in overtime. Anthony Davis added 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Lakers in the victory, while Devin Booker (22 points) and Kevin Durant (19 points) combined for 41 points for the Suns in the losing effort.